Some German politicians are afraid that Ukraine can hit Moscow with German Taurus cruise missiles, so they do not give these missiles.

The German publication DW writes about it.

Purely theoretically, Taurus missiles have the technical ability to reach Moscow.

The Chancellor's official representative, Steffen Hebestreit, answered the question about the provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine: "This is an age-old topic. And I can't tell you anything new."

Hebestreit emphasized that Germany provides the most financial and military aid to Ukraine after the United States. In his opinion, this is enough.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that Ukraine is continuing work on the issue of transfer of TAURUS long-range missiles.

On September 27, The Wall Street Journal reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blocked the shipment of high-precision, long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

On September 4, the head of the Bundestag defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the only one in the coalition who blocks the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.