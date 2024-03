Share:













Russian volunteers who crossed the border of the Russian Federation on Tuesday, March 12, are acting autonomously.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has told this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

" Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian Volunteer Corps, and Siberian Battalion in the territory of the so-called Russian Federation operate autonomously as independent structures and organizations, fulfilling their socio-political tasks," Yusov said.

He also noted that we are probably dealing with a joint operation of these structures in the specified territory.

"After all, they are citizens of the Russian Federation and have every right to do so," the intelligence officer added.

As earlier reported, this morning, RDK [Russia Volunteer Corps], the Siberian Battalion, and the Svoboda Rossii [Freedom of Russia] legion - Russian volunteer formations fighting on the side of Ukraine –entered the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts of the Russian Federation as part of a joint operation.