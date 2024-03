Disney explains why awarding of film "20 Days in Mariupol" was not included in televised version of Oscar cere

Representatives of Disney Entertainment explained why they did not include the awarding of the film "20 Days in Mariupol" in the abbreviated international television version of the Oscar ceremony.

The answer was provided to the request of the Ukrainian service of Voice of America.

The company said that certain categories and parts of the show could not be included in the 90-minute version for international audiences due to time constraints. According to the representatives of the company, the selection of nominations for the shortened version was determined in advance - during the planning process several weeks ago, so it was specific categories that were shortened, and not the winners.

However, Disney Entertainment assured that the abbreviated version includes a summary of all missed winners, including "20 Days in Mariupol."

As previously reported, the Ukrainian documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" won the Oscar as the Best Documentary Feature Film. This is the first Ukrainian film to be awarded an American Film Academy Award.

