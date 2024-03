Share:













Copied



The Ukrainian film 20 Days In Mariupol by director Mstyslav Chernov has received an Oscar in the Best Documentary category. This is the third Ukrainian movie nominated for an Oscar and the first film to manage to receive the award.

"This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history. And I'm honored, I'm honored. But, probably, I will be the first director on this stage who would say, "I wish I'd never made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this to russia, never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities. I wish to give all the recognition to russia, not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians; I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who a protecting our lands, and all the civilians who are now in their jails." But I cannot change the history, cannot change the past. But we're all together. You, I'm among you, some of the most talented people in the world; we can make sure that the history record is set straight, that the truth will prevail, and that the people of Mariupol and those who've given their lives will never be forgotten. Because cinema forms memories, and memories form history. So thank you all, thank you all. Thanks to Ukraine. Slava Ukrayini [Glory to Ukraine]," said Chernov after receiving the statue.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the 20 Days In Mariupol movie was the directorial debut of photographer, videographer, writer, and war correspondent Mstyslav Chernov. Photographer Yevhen Malolietka and producer and journalist Vasylisa Stepanenko also participated in the creation of the documentary. For their work in the besieged Mariupol, they received the Pulitzer Prize, which is considered the most prestigious in the field of journalism.