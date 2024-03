Share:













Copied



The defense of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi insists that his case be investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) employees.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In February, the Kyiv Court of Appeal from the defender of Kolomoiskyi received additions to his appeal, in which he notes that the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings of the Bureau of Economic Security is carried out in violation of the rules of jurisdiction by an unauthorized body.

According to the appellant, pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 2 of part 5 of article 216 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, belongs to the jurisdiction of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

However, the court did not respond to this remark.

In addition, the Bureau of Economic Security investigation no longer insists on bail for Kolomoiskyi in the amount of UAH 5 billion.

Instead, the investigation believes that the amount of bail can be at the level of UAH 2.7 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the examination confirmed the groundless transfer of UAH 5.8 billion to Kolomoiskyi’s PrivatBank account.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, but reduced the bail to UAH 2.4 billion, after which he can leave the pre-trial detention center.

13 witnesses gave their testimony against Kolomoiskyi.