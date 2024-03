Monomajority cancels plenary sessions of Rada this week, "Servants" will go to military positions to make repo

The monomajority canceled the plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada this week, MPs from the pro-government faction Servant of the People will go to military positions to make a report on fortifications for the US Senate.

The co-chair of the European Solidarity faction in the parliament, Iryna Herashchenko, announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A minute ago, the presidium and the monomajority canceled this week's plenary session. The Verkhovna Rada was supposed to meet on March 6-8, have an hour of questions to the government... "Servants", instead of a plenary session, where they should have decided the issues of the Moscow church and the construction of fortifications, will simulate stormy activity for our partners. Instead of a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, they are now forming three groups of 10 MPs only from the "Servants" in order to drive them to military positions and make a report on the fortifications," she said.

Referring to the "Servants" chat, Herashchenko said that they had an urgent need to make a comprehensive report for the US Senate on the trip of MPs to the military positions, in connection with which groups are now being formed.

She stated that the European Solidarity expresses a protest against the parliament's inaction.

"European Solidarity expresses its protest by the inactivity of the parliament, which meets once a month to listen to distinguished guests, sing the national anthem, applaud and disperse," she wrote.

At the same time, the MP noted that there were no important laws on security or mobilization on the agenda of the planned plenary days of March 6-8, but there were ratifications.

MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, also reported on the Telegram channel that the session of the parliament on March 6-8 was canceled, in his opinion, due to the lack of the necessary votes.

He also confirmed that the official reason for canceling the Verkhovna Rada meeting was the urgent need to make a comprehensive report for the US Senate.

Zhelezniak also notes that he is sorry that during the war there will be no meeting of the Verkhovna Rada for almost a month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at a meeting on February 23, the Verkhovna Rada exempted conscripts from mobilization for a year and legalized lobbying.