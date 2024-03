Arakhamia on cancelling Rada’s meetings this week: there is urgent task for our MPs that directly affects par

Chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia has commented on the cancellation of the Rada meetings this week, noting that from now on the faction MPs will work more with the military, now there is an urgent and important task for MPs, which directly affects the assistance of partners.

Arakhamia wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have repeatedly said that, by analogy of work on districts, MPs will work more with the military - on the front lines, in training centers, in permanent deployment points. Now in this direction for our MPs there is an urgent and important task that directly affects the assistance of partners," he said.

Arakhamia recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Rada has been working in the mode of the ongoing plenary session, which allows it to meet at any time and quickly respond to changes in the security situation, important deadlines or specifics of decision-making by partners.

"Therefore, it is impossible to cancel what continues both in fact and in accordance with the Regulations," he stressed.

Arakhamia rebuked MPs from other factions about disclosing the intentions of the Servant of the People MPs to visit military positions.

“Such things cannot and should not be announced on security issues. I see, in order to understand this, it would not hurt some of my colleagues to sacrifice their comfort for a short time and visit where anything can hit at any time," the head of the faction noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Iryna Herashchenko, co-chairperson of the European Solidarity faction in the parliament, said that the single majority canceled plenary meetings of the Rada this week, the Servant of the People MPs will go to military positions to make a report on fortifications for the U.S. Senate.

MP from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak on his Telegram channel also said that the meeting of the parliament for March 6-8 was canceled, in his opinion, due to the lack of necessary votes. Zhelezniak also noted that he was disappointed that during the war there would be no meeting of the Rada for almost a month.

At a meeting on February 23, the Rada exempted military conscripts from mobilization for a year and legalized lobbying.