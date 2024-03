Former head of "Big Construction" Tymoshenko becomes adviser to Umierov - media

Since the beginning of March, former deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko has been working as an adviser to Defense Minister Rustem Umierov. Tymoshenko's main activity in the Ministry of Defense is communications and information policy.

NV reported this with reference to the official response of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Kyrylo Tymoshenko holds the post of a full-time adviser to Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, starting on March 1, 2024, based on the relevant order for his appointment," the Ministry of Defense said in a response.

The document states that Tymoshenko's main activity is media and communications, coordination of information policy of the department, as well as the construction of a unified information agenda in the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to three unnamed interlocutors of the publication, Tymoshenko has allegedly been working with Umierov for several weeks.

One of them said that Tymoshenko regularly came to the Ministry of Defense, attended Umierov's meetings and even had his own office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of January 2023 it became known that Tymoshenko wrote a letter of resignation from the post of a deputy chairman of the Office of the President.

Recall that on January 24, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the release of Tymoshenko.

Recall that in September 2023, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv acquitted Tymoshenko in a corruption case.