President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Kyrylo Tymoshenko as a deputy head of the Presidential Office.

Zelenskyy signed the relevant decree in the evening of January 23, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Dismiss Tymoshenko Kyrylo Vladlenovych as a deputy head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine," the decree reads.

Tymoshenko was released under his resignation statement.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kyrylo Tymoshenko had submitted his resignation statement.

According to sources, instead of Tymoshenko, they plan to appoint Head of the military administration of the Kyiv Region, Oleksii Kuleba. In addition, the heads of the Central Administrative Court of Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions will resign.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has been using an elite Porsche Taycan worth USD 100,000 electric car for almost two months. The car was bought and belongs to the company of businessman Vemir Davytian.

Also, Kyrylo Tymoshenko has settled in an estate of almost 1,200 square meters with its own access to a water reservoir, which belongs to businessman Ihor Nikonov.