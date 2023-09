The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv did not find in the actions of the former deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko the composition of a corruption offense in the case of the official's possible use of his powers for personal interests and violation of restrictions on receiving gifts determined by law.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News reports.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) sent to the court a protocol on administrative offenses of Tymoshenko.

On September 21, the court considered the NACP protocol on Tymoshenko's corruption.

According to the NACP, holding the post of deputy head of the President’s Office, Tymoshenko signed a letter to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with a request to grant permission to travel abroad to his subordinate allegedly for a business trip.

However, as the NACP established, the real purpose of traveling abroad of a subordinate was private interest - issuing visas to Tymoshenko and his son.

Besides, Tymoshenko lived three times over the past year for free in the Emili Resort hotel complex, twice of which - together with his wife and son.

He could not confirm the fact of payment for accommodation for more than UAH 45,000.

In the summer of 2022, Tymoshenko received free rental services for a Porsche Taycan car in the amount of UAH 122,000.

The court decided to dismiss the case on the basis of Paragraph 1 of Part 1 of Article 247 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, due to the absence of the composition of the administrative offense under Part 1 of Article 172-5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and Part 1, 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP drew up an administrative report on the corruption of the former deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Tymoshenko lived for free three times in a luxury Lviv hotel and rode a Porsche Taycan free of charge.