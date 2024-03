Ukraine and Turkiye will create electronic exchange of information about goods and vehicles

Ukraine and Turkiye have signed an agreement on the creation of an electronic exchange system for preliminary information about goods and vehicles that move between the countries.

It was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The document was signed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov and the Minister of Trade of Turkiye Omer Bolat.

As part of the signed agreement, information on goods and vehicles will be exchanged between the State Customs Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Trade of Turkiye.

"Based on the agreement, a system for electronic exchange of preliminary information will be created, through which a predetermined set of data will be exchanged in electronic form," the statement said.

It is reported that the receipt by the customs authorities of Ukraine and Turkiye of the above information will help to accelerate the movement of goods and vehicles between the countries.

Recall that today President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Turkiye.

Earlier, he visited the shipyard in Istanbul, where the construction of Ada class corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy continues.

We also wrote that Zelenskyy assigned the name to one of the corvettes, which will now be called Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi.

In addition, during a meeting with the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskyy handed him a list of Ukrainians held in russian captivity.