During a working visit to Turkiye, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited shipyards in Istanbul, where corvettes are being built for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in accordance with the Strategy for the Development of the Naval Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces until 2036.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Head of State inspected the readiness level and equipment of the Ivan Mazepa corvette, its technical characteristics, and capabilities. This anti-submarine corvette Ada class should become the future flagship of the Ukrainian Navy.

On board the ship, the President met and talked with the servicemen of the Ukrainian Navy, who are training how to operate and maintain the vessel's systems.

Zelenskyy also studied the progress of the construction of the Ada class corvette, which today is named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi by presidential decree, which should also strengthen the Ukrainian navy.

"I am extremely grateful for the partnership to President Erdoğan of Turkiye and to all defense companies of Turkiye and Ukraine, for working together to bring peace for Ukraine closer," he said.

Ada class corvettes are modern ships of the coastal zone, which have the capabilities of anti-submarine operations and patrols in the open sea with extensive use in the design of stealth technology principles.

The design and combat application concept of the Ada class corvette is similar to the Freedom class littoral ship concept developed by Lockheed Martin for the United States Navy. Ada corvettes have more powerful weapons, more powerful radar and sonar systems.

The construction of the Ivan Mazepa corvette was started in April 2021. In September 2023, a solemn keel-laying ceremony took place. It was planned that in 2022 the corvette would be transported to Ukraine, and already in 2024 it was to become part of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Due to the war launched by russia against Ukraine, the transfer of the corvette was postponed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is on a visit to Turkiye on March 8.

It is planned that during the visit he will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the topics of the Formula for Peace, the organization of the Peace Summit, the security of shipping in the Black Sea, global food stability, as well as the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and political prisoners held by russia.