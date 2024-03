Zelenskyy assigns name of another corvette that Turkiye is building for Ukrainian Navy

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has assigned the name of the Ada class corvette, which is currently being built on a shipyard in Istanbul. The ship was named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi.

This is evidenced by the corresponding decree of Zelenskyy, published on the website of the Office of the President.

"Assign the Ada class corvette of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the name of Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi," the text of the document says.

It was emphasized that it was decided to assign such a name to the corvette in order to restore the historical traditions of the national army, to perpetuate the memory of the outstanding Ukrainian military, political and state figure, the Hetman of the Zaporizhzhia Army Ivan Vyhovskyi.

Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi is the second Ada class corvette that Turkiye is building for the Ukrainian Navy. The first ship - Hetman Ivan Mazepa - was laid down in September 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, the construction of the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette was completed in Istanbul. After commissioning, it will become the flagship of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall that the past flagship of the Ukrainian fleet - the Hetman Sahaidachnyi frigate - was flooded by the crew on the first day of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.