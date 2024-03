Share:













As of March 8, agricultural enterprises in 12 regions have sown 68,000 hectares with spring grains and legumes for the harvest of 2024.

The Ministry of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, farmers have sown 4,300 hectares of wheat, 38,900 hectares of barley, 23,300 hectares of peas and 1,500 hectares of oats.

At the same time, farmers of the Odesa Region have sown the most - 33,000 hectares, of which 500 hectares of wheat, 17,500 hectares of barley, 14,300 hectares of peas and 700 hectares of oats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of February, sowing of spring crops started in Ukraine.

In 2023, Ukrainian farmers collected more than 70 million tons of grain and oilseeds and exported products worth almost USD 22 billion.