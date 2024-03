Share:













Copied



Agricultural enterprises of Vinnytsia, Mykolayiv, Odesa, and Kherson Regions have started spring sowing of grain and leguminous crops.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Wheat, barley, and peas are being sown. As of the end of February, 22,300 hectares have already been sown. Of them, 800 hectares of wheat, 11,400 hectares of barley, and 10.2 hectares of peas," the message says.

In particular, in the Odesa Region, farmers sowed 7,800 hectares of barley and 7,100 hectares of peas; in the Mykolayiv Region – 3,500 hectares of barley and 2,400 hectares of peas; in the Vinnytsia Region – 800 hectares of wheat and 500 hectares of peas, in the Kherson Region - 50 hectares of barley and 150 hectares of peas.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested more than 70 million tons of grain and oil crops and exported products worth almost USD 22 billion.