Share:













Copied



At 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday, a russian missile attacked the motorcade of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was 150 meters away from the Greek mission headed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

This was reported by Forza Online and Dikastiko on Wednesday, March 6, with reference to Greek diplomats from the scene.

Russia fired a ballistic missile at Odesa on Monday, where Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly arrived for a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. The explosion rang out near the convoy of the President of Ukraine and near the Greek delegation.

Zelenskyy confirmed that there was a missile attack and a hit, as a result of which there are killed and wounded.

"Everything is fine with us," said the representative of the Greek delegation, Stavros Papastavrou.

According to mass media, the delegation from Greece includes 8 people and their security. In particular, the director of the Prime Minister's diplomatic office, Anna Maria Bura, Kyra Kapis, Aristotelia Peloni and Alexandros Marakis, as well as the personal photographer and cameraman of Prime Minister Mitsotakis, arrived in Odesa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 6, the Greek mass media reported on the visit of the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Odesa, where he allegedly had a planned meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On March 6, there was a powerful explosion in Odesa. It was reported in social networks that the russians had launched a missile attack on the city.