Russian missile in Odesa exploded 500 meters from Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Greece - CNN

Yesterday, March 6, a russian missile exploded just 500 meters from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during an attack by the aggressor state of the russian federation on Odesa.

A source familiar with the situation reported this to CNN.

A convoy carrying the leaders on a visit to the city felt the effects of the impact, the source said, and the group saw a "mushroom cloud" of smoke.

Neither Zelenskyy nor Mitsotakis were injured. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as a result of this missile strike, 5 people were killed and 7 were injured. A one-story building on an area of ​ ​ 300 square meters was partially destroyed and 3 buildings were damaged. 19 people and 6 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved.

The publication notes that Zelenskyy often makes risky trips to the front line and welcomed dozens of world leaders to Ukraine in more than two years of war with russia, but Wednesday's attack may be one of the "closest" for the president.

In addition, the proximity of the strike to Mitsotakis - the leader of a NATO member state - also highlights the dangers of such visits and the potential global consequences of the conflict.

According to CNN, Zelenskyy said he was close enough to see and hear the impact.

"We saw this strike today. You can see who we are dealing with, they don’t care where they strike. I know that there were victims today, I don’t know all the details yet, but I know that there are dead and wounded," the publication quoted Zelenskyy from Odesa on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis said that Zelenskyy gave him a tour of the southern city, which suffered huge losses from months of russian strikes, before they heard air raid sirens.

“Shortly after, as we were getting into our cars, we heard a big explosion. I think that for us is the best, most vivid reminder that there is a real war going on here. Every day there is a war, which not only affects the front, the soldiers, it affects our innocent fellow citizens,” Mitsotakis told reporters later Wednesday.

Recall that on March 6, a powerful explosion thundered in Odesa. Social networks reported that the russians launched a missile strike on the city.

At the same time, Greek media reported on the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Odesa, where he was scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It was reported that the occupiers struck with a ballistic missile in the motorcade of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was 150 meters from the Greek mission under the leadership of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Later it became known that the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, as a result of which five people were killed.

The Southern Defense Forces reported that the strike on Odesa was not related to a specific visit and was aimed at port infrastructure.