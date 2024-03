Share:













Almost 30 million tons of goods were exported through the Ukrainian sea corridor in 7 months.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - the Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development, in December - February, the volume of goods shipped in the ports of Great Odesa increased significantly.

At the same time, Ukrainian products are currently exported to at least 38 countries of the world.

"Protection and development, despite the constant attacks, were discussed at a high level - during the visit to the Odesa sea trade port by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Caravans are formed on a daily basis for entry and exit. We are talking about several dozen ships from the ports of Great Odesa. We can also talk about a significant increase in cargo traffic in the ports of the Danube cluster. Over the last month, about 2 million tons of cargo of various types were transshipped there," Kubrakov noted.

He also emphasized that the enemy cannot stop Ukrainian exports today and is therefore trying to destroy the port infrastructure.

"The figures speak for themselves - since July 2023, the enemy has used more than 880 kamikaze drones and more than 170 missiles," Kubrakov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a record-breaking volume of cargo was exported through the Ukrainian sea corridor in February.

On September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, 2023, russia announced the withdrawal of navigation security guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".