8 million tons of goods were exported through the Ukrainian sea corridor in February, which is a record-breaking figure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The cargo turnover of the ports of Great Odesa in the shortest month of the year amounted to 8 million tons, of which 5.2 million tons were products of Ukrainian farmers. These are record-breaking export figures not only through the Ukrainian corridor, but also during the time of the full-scale invasion. We are gradually approaching the pre-war export figures through these ports. Today, more than 90% of all agricultural exports go through the ports of Great Odesa and the Danube ports. Ukraine remains one of the key guarantors of food security. Especially with regard to grain exports to African and Asian countries," said the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to him, 42 countries have received almost 28 million tons of cargo since the beginning of the Ukrainian maritime corridor, of which 19 million tons are grain and oil.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the volume of sea exports reached the pre-war level.

On September 21, 2023, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, 2023, russia announced the withdrawal of navigation security guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".