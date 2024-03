Share:













In Adygea, the court recognized Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi as an extremist and confiscated several of his enterprises, a business center and a house in the center of Moscow, as well as almost 500 land plots in the Moscow suburbs, Vladimir, Kaliningrad and Smolensk Oblasts.

The russian prosecutor's office claims that Ihor Kolomoiskyi and the ex-owner of Smolensk Bank Pavel Shitov, as well as the London-registered company JKX Oil & Gas Limited, allegedly belonged to an extremist group of "anti-russian nature". The court confiscated their russian assets.

Confiscated:

shares of the defendants in the fuel and energy complex LLC Pivdengasenergy

Catering-South LLC.

Their value exceeded RUB 5 billion, and the annual revenue was about RUB 1.7 billion.

Ihor Kolomoiskyi is involved in cases not only in russia, but also in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, but reduced the bail to UAH 2.4 billion, after which he can be released from pretrial detention center.

13 witnesses testified against Kolomoiskyi. The validity of Kolomoiskyi's suspicion of committing the criminal offenses charged against him is confirmed by the evidence collected during the pre-trial investigation, namely: the testimony of 13 witnesses who were interrogated in August, September and October 2023.