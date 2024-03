UkrGasVydobuvannya launches well with production rate of 400,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day

The UkrGasVydobuvannya Joint Stock Company has launched the fourth high-yield well since the beginning of the year with a production rate of about 400,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Since the beginning of the year, UkrGasVydobuvannya has already launched the fourth high-yield well - it brings Ukraine about 400,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day. The idea of launching this well belongs to the development team of the Ukrainian Research Institute of Natural Gases. It was they who were able to correctly assess the residual potential of the old field, successfully determine the well-laying area and proved the high prospects of drilling in this zone. During the work, a daily record of penetration by one crew was also set - in 24 hours it drilled 905 meters," the report said.

It is noted that the well was completed 30% faster than predicted by the project - in 105 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz plans to produce 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2024.

On February 8, UkrGasVydobuvannya reached the largest daily production since December 2018 - 38.54 million cubic meters of commercial gas.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest natural gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.