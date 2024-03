Naftogaz plans to produce 15 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company plans to produce 15 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this during a government meeting on Friday, March 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2023, the state-owned Naftogaz launched 86 new wells. Despite the war, gas production increased in 2023. The task for 2024 for the Naftogaz group is to reach the production of 15 billion cubic meters of gas," he said.

According to Shmyhal, currently in underground storage facilities there are more than 8.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

"There are more than 1 million tons of coal in warehouses. We have to confidently complete this heating season, and immediately begin preparations for the next winter," he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the board of Naftogaz Oleksii Chernyshov said that the company plans to produce 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2024 at the expense of UkrGasVydobuvannya and Ukrnafta companies.

According to Chernyshov, in 2023, UkrGasVydobuvannya produced 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

At the same time, Ukrnafta in 2023 increased gas production by 6% to 1.097 billion cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Naftogaz planned to increase gas production by 8%, or 1 billion cubic meters, to 13.5 billion cubic meters.

At the end of 2022, the company produced 12.5 billion cubic meters of gas.