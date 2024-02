Share:













On February 8, the Ukrgasvydobuvannia joint-stock company achieved the highest daily production since December 2018 - 38.54 million cubic meters of commodity gas.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is a complex result, which was achieved thanks to the commissioning of a record number of new wells, among which a significant number are high-throughput, that is, they produce more than 100,000 cubic meters of gas per day. We aim not only to maintain this result, but also to develop it in 2024," said Oleksii Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz.

According to the ExPro publication, in 2023 the production of commercial gas by the company amounted to about 13.22 billion cubic meters (36.2 million cubic meters per day), which is 5% more than last year.

Earlier, acting director general of Ukrgasvydobuvannia Oleh Tolmachev reported that the company's average daily production at the beginning of 2024 was 37.5 million cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the year, Ukrgasvydobuvannia has launched 2 new wells with a throughput of 550,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

In 2022, compared to 2021, the Ukrgasvydobuvannia company reduced the production of natural gas (commodity) by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the company reduced natural gas production by 4% to 13.67 billion cubic meters.

Ukrgasvydobuvannia is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.