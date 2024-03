Share:













As of today, there is not a single russian ship in the waters of the Black Sea. There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, not a missile carrier.

This is reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles.

In the interests of the russian federation, 16 ships passed through the occupied Kerch Strait in the past day in the direction of the Sea of Azov. Of these, four were moving from the Bosphorus Strait, and 19 ships headed towards the Black Sea, of which three continued their movement towards the Bosphorus.

"The russian federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS)," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Tuesday, March 5, the russian patrol ship project 22160 "Sergey Kotov" was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Magura V5 naval drones and received three damages at once.

The Defense Intelligence said that "Sergey Kotov" took part in the attack on the Zmiyinyi Island together with the cruiser "Moskva".

The ship "Sergey Kotov" was the newest ship of project 22160, which consisted of four similar ships. Now only one of them remains intact.