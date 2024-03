Unmanned troops will be created in Poland by analogy with Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Poland will create units that will be armed with unmanned aerial vehicles. It is about both air and sea drones.

The corresponding statement was made by the Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, his words are quoted by the Lega Artis portal.

"By studying the experience of the war in Ukraine, we are creating a component of unmanned troops. We are creating unmanned troops," the Polish Minister said.

According to him, the day before he met with the leadership of the Polish Navy, where the issue of the use of marine unmanned aerial vehicles was raised.

Kosiniak-Kamysz did not specify whether the units that use drones will be separated into a separate type of army, or whether they will be added to the already existing units of the Polish army.

We will remind you that on February 6, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work out the issue of the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of state explained the need to create the Unmanned Systems Forces, and also named the possible dates for the appearance of this structure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Western countries are not only looking at the active use of unmanned aerial vehicles to strengthen their armed forces.

So, the day before it became known that the British military will again study the tactics of trench warfare against the background of the hostilities taking place in Ukraine.