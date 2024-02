Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada has legalized lobbying.

236 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 10337 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill, in particular, defines terminology in the field of lobbying; rights and obligations of lobbying entities; methods of influence; rules for the ethical behavior of lobbying entities.

According to it, lobbying is activities carried out for the purpose of influencing (attempting to influence) the object of lobbying in the commercial interests of the beneficiary (for remuneration received directly or indirectly, and/or with payment of actual costs necessary for its implementation) or in its commercial interests of the person and relating to the subject of lobbying.

It provides for the creation of the Register of Transparency, the owner and administrator of which is the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

The bill regulates the procedure for registration in the Register of Transparency and exceptions from it; access to the Transparency Register (open and free); reporting of the lobbying entity entered in the Transparency Register; mechanisms for monitoring the activities of lobbying entities by monitoring compliance with legislation on lobbying issues.

The report of the European Commission on Ukraine dated December 08, 2023 on the results of the assessment of progress in the implementation of the conclusion of the Commission on Ukraine's application for membership in the EU defines the adoption of a law regulating lobbying in accordance with European standards as part of an anti-oligarchic plan, one of the four policy recommendations that Ukraine must fulfill to begin negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers suggested that the Rada legalize lobbying by approving and sending a corresponding bill to the Rada.

The bill provides that the Register of Transparency includes information about lobbying contracts, sources of financing, clients and beneficiaries of lobbying (not commercial, state, banking or other information protected by law).