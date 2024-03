Share:













Copied



The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a video of the special operation to destroy the russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" and the moment it was hit.

We will remind, overnight into Tuesday, March 5, the russian patrol ship of project 22160 "Sergey Kotov" was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Magura V5 naval drones and received three damages at once.

As a result of the attack by Magura V5 naval drones, the russian ship of project 22160 "Sergey Kotov" suffered damage to the stern, right and left sides.

"The “Kotov” was damaged by fire in the territorial waters of Ukraine, near the Kerch Strait. The cost of the sunken ship is about USD 65 million," the Defense Intelligence added.

In the morning, the network reported that the russian ship "Sergey Kotov" could have been sunk as a result of a drone attack. Later, the pro-russian media themselves began to confirm this.

It was reported that the ship went to the bottom and there are victims among the crew. In total, eyewitnesses in Kerch counted five powerful explosions after midnight.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 14, the Defense Intelligence in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the big landing ship "Tsezar Kunikov" of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia.