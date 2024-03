Share:













Copied



Explosions were heard in the area of temporarily occupied Kerch tonight, March 5. It is reported that the russian ship Sergey Kotov could have been sunk as a result of the drone attack.

This was reported by the Krymskyi Viter [Crimean Wind] Telegram channel.

"According to our source, the patrol ship Sergey Kotov was sunk in the sea. The information needs to be confirmed," the message reads.

It is also reported that as a result of the hit on the ship there are victims among the crew. In total, eyewitnesses in Kerch counted five powerful explosions after midnight.

According to the Crimean telegram channels, the Kerch bridge was closed all night, and it opened only now.

Russian military publications also write that Sergey Kotov became the target of the attack. Some of them wrote that it was drowned.

Russian Telegram channels report a combined drone attack from the air and from the sea, including an attack on the Crimea bridge (but it is reportedly undamaged).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 14, the Defense Intelligence in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the big landing ship Tsezar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia.