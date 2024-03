3.7 million tons of cargo exported through Danube ports since year beginning

Since the beginning of 2024, 3.7 million tons of cargo has been exported through Danube ports, of which 2.5 million tons are cereals and oil.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite the record volumes of the Ukrainian corridor, Danube ports have the potential for growth. The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company offers container delivery to the Danube ports of Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany and the Romanian port of Constanta, bypassing the border with Poland," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 93% of agricultural products are exported by the Ukrainian sea corridor and the Danube River.

The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company launches an alternative logistics route from Ukraine to the EU.