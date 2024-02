Share:













A total of 30 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since August 2023 through the Ukrainian sea corridor and the Danube River, which is 93% of total agricultural exports.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that for almost seven months of operation of the Ukrainian corridor, 854 vessels exported 26 million tons of cargo from the ports of Greater Odesa to 42 countries, of which more than 18 million tons were products of Ukrainian farmers.

Currently, the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi are waiting for another 111 ships, which, after loading, will export 3.3 million tons of cargo.

"The volume of exports through the Ukrainian corridor almost reached the military level of exports from the ports of Pivdennyi, Odesa, and Chornomorsk. In December, 6.8 million tons were exported by sea, and in January - 6.7 million tons. Although February is the shortest month of the year, we still hope to keep the export figure no lower than in previous months. A stably functioning corridor is important both for the economy of Ukraine and for the food security of the world. The Ukrainian corridor and the Danube ports today provide more than 90% of agricultural exports. And considering the situation with the blocking of our exports on the western border, we are preparing to increase agricultural exports across the Danube, bypassing the border with Poland. Ukrainian Danube Navigation is already preparing barge caravans that can transport more than 2,000 trucks per month," said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction / Minister of Community Development, Territories, and Infrastructure.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January, thanks to the Ukrainian maritime logistics corridor, the volume of exports by sea reached the pre-war level.

On September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, 2023, russia announced the withdrawal of navigation security guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor."

Ukraine exported 49 million tons of grain in the 2022/2023 marketing year, which is 1.3% more than in the 2021/2022 marketing year.