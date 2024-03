At night, air defense downed most of russian Shaheds. Details of the attack

Share:













Copied



The army of the aggressor country of the russian federation struck the territory of Ukraine with Shahed type attack drones overnight into Tuesday, March 5. Air defense forces destroyed 18 attack drones.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram.

"Overnight into March 5, 2024, the enemy attacked with 22 Shahed attack drones, the launch areas - Balaklava, temporarily occupied Crimea," reads the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, were involved in repelling the air attack.

We will remind, in the morning it was reported on the network that the russian ship "Sergey Kotov" could have been sunk as a result of the drone attack. Later, the pro-Russian media themselves began to confirm this.

Later, the Defense Intelligence confirmed this information.

Meanwhile, overnight into Tuesday, March 5, russian troops attacked Odesa and the region with kamikaze drones. As a result of the attack, the sanatorium, as well as a house and a number of outbuildings were damaged.