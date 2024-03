Share:













Overnight into Tuesday, March 5, russian troops attacked Odesa and the region with kamikaze drones. As a result of the attack, the sanatorium, as well as a house and a number of outbuildings were damaged.

This is reported in the Telegram of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"At night, the enemy again insidiously attacked with attack drones of the Shahed-131/136 type. The repetition of criminal tactics of maneuvers over residential and industrial areas of Odesa and the suburbs created a real threat to civilians, complicating the work of air defense," the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

It is reported that the air defense forces shot down 18 attack drones. As a result of the hit of one of the drones in the Odesa district, the houses of the recreational facility were damaged. A fire broke out, but it was promptly extinguished. The health facility has not been functioning since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Damage to a private house with a pier and farm buildings was also recorded in the recreation area. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

We will remind, in the morning it was reported on the network that the russian ship "Sergey Kotov" could have been sunk as a result of the drone attack. Later, the pro-russian media themselves began to confirm this.

Later, the Defense Intelligence confirmed this information.