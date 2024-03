Evaders must come to terms with fact that "no time left to sit at home" - Defense Ministry

Men of conscription age who stay home in an attempt to evade conscription should realize that they no longer have time to do so, as the russians may soon reach their homes.

Oleksii Bezhevets, authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense on recruiting issues, said this in a comment to The Washington Post.

"It is quite possible that the russians will move much closer very soon if no one stops them," Bezhevets said.

According to him, civilians should come to terms with the fact that "no time left to sit at home."

Bezhevets emphasized that now the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in addition to weapons, equipment and ammunition, lack personnel. The adviser of the Ministry of Defense called it a "tragedy".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the parliament, Davyd Arakhamia, said that in the absence of military aid from the United States, Ukraine will be forced to mobilize more people.

It will be recalled that in September 2023, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Kremlin was preparing for a new wave of mobilization, as part of which it is planned to call up from 400,000 to 700,000 people.