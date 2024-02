Chancellor is a “brake”. Scholz was criticized in Bundestag against backdrop of Macron's statements regarding

The head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, praised French President Emmanuel Macron for his efforts to support Ukraine.

This is reported by ntv.

At the same time, according to Strack-Zimmermann, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is a kind of "brake" in these efforts.

"Germany, of course, is not obliged to share this assessment, but it is striking that Macron is the driving force. The Chancellor is the brake," the politician commented on Macron's statement, which did not rule out the introduction of ground troops into Ukraine.

According to her, the impact of putin's warning against direct Western intervention in the war was stronger in Berlin than in Paris.

It will be recalled that earlier French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future, although there is currently no consensus among allies on this issue. The French President avoided details about the country's position, citing "strategic uncertainty."

According to him, many people who today say "Never, never" were the same people who two years ago said: "No tanks, no planes, no long-range missiles," etc.