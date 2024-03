Shmyhal expecting good news regarding border with Poland after joint commission on March 11

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects good news regarding the border with Poland after the commission on March 11.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 11, we are scheduled to hold a joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Polish Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. It is being very much prepared, I am convinced, there will be good results," said Shmyhal.

According to him, the first preparatory meeting is also being prepared to be held by a joint intergovernmental commission.

The head of government noted that the situation at the border is controlled, for which he thanked the Polish government, police and local authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal said that no cases of blocking the delivery of weapons, military equipment and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine across the border with Poland have been recorded.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the blocking of the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agro-export passes through this border, so the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain, but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers began tighter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.