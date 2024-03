Share:













In February 2024, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 13 russian planes. This is the best result since October 2022.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Defense.

So, it is reported that among the enemy planes shot down in February were:

10 Su-34 fighter-bombers;

2 Su-35 fighters;

1 A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

Number of downed planes by the AFU Air Force in February. Infographic: Telegram/Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

"This is the best result since October 2022. We are grateful to our soldiers for their effective work. And to our partners for strengthening the capabilities of Ukraine's air defense. Together we will win," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, February 29, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed three planes and eliminated almost 1,000 russian invaders. The total losses of the enemy army in personnel since the beginning of the large-scale invasion amounted to about 414,680 soldiers. In addition, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 54 units of russian vehicles.

Also on Thursday, February 29, as a result of a successful fire attack on the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation, the russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system was damaged.