AFU destroy 3 aircraft and almost 1,000 occupiers. General Staff reports losses of russians per day

Share:













Copied



As of Friday morning, March 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed three aircraft and eliminated almost 1,000 russian invaders. The total losses of the enemy army in personnel since the beginning of the large-scale invasion have already made about 414,680 soldiers. In addition, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 54 russian vehicles.

The StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its Telegram channel.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 03/01/24 were approximately:

personnel - about 414,680 (+ 920) people eliminated;

tanks - 6,610 (+ 17) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 12,582 (+ 30) units;

artillery systems - 10,106 (+ 36) units;

MLRS - 1,000 units;

air defense equipment - 691 (+ 1) units;

aircraft - 345 (+ 3) units;

helicopters - 325 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 7,794 (+ 26) units;

cruise missiles - 1,912 units;

ships/boats - 25 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13,206 (+ 54) units;

special equipment - 1,611 (+ 10) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of February 29, the total losses in the personnel of the enemy army since the beginning of the large-scale invasion made about 413,760 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 1,200 russian invaders and 44 armored fighting vehicles on the day before.