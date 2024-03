Share:













On Thursday, February 29, as a result of a successful fire strike on the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation, the russian Pantsir S-1 missile and gun system was damaged.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that the attack on the enemy air defense facility took place near the village of Golovchino, Grayvoronsky District, Belgorod Region.

It is noted that after the hit, the Pantsir S-1 complex was disabled, and its crew suffered sanitary losses - two russian occupiers were wounded.

This complex is designed to cover military and military-industrial facilities.

The cost of the russian Pantsir S-1 complex is about USD 15 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence, on February 29, a fire was recorded in the waters of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov on one of the boats of the coast guard of the border service of the FSB of the aggressor country of the russian federation. The fire engulfed the wheelhouse of a russian vessel. The enemy suffered losses in the number of five invaders. The crew of the boat urgently requested an evacuation group.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov recommended civilians not to use the Crimea bridge.