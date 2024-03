Share:













Russian terrorist troops achieve local successes on the Avdiivka axis due to a significant advantage in ammunition and the formation of new reserves.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, announced this on his Telegram channel on Friday, March 1.

Tarnavskyi noted that the operational situation on the Avdiivka axis remains dynamic. The defense forces continue defensive operations, restore lost positions, set up additional observation posts and firing positions. Nevertheless, the russian occupiers have some local successes, the commander wrote.

"On the Avdiivka axis, the enemy increases the intensity of artillery attacks, has a significant advantage in ammunition, increases the assault groups’ numbers - up to the battalion tactical group, throws new reserves into action, and therefore has some local successes," Tarnavskyi said.

Over the past day, the invaders launched 36 airstrikes, carried out 56 combat clashes, 1,074 cases of shelling and 118 attacks by kamikaze drones. The defense forces repelled 25 enemy attacks on the Avdiivka axis, 30 on the Novopavlivka axis, and 1 attack in the Orikhove axis. The enemy's losses are 319 people, 5 tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 11 cars, 2 air defense systems, 3 units of special equipment. 278 UAVs of different types were neutralized or destroyed.

