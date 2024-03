France has no intention of sending combat troops to Ukraine - French Foreign Ministry

Share:













Copied



France will not send its troops to Ukraine to participate in hostilities.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Stéphane Séjourné, on France Inter.

“The French will not die for Ukraine. We will not send troops,” assured the Minister.

He noted that "a clear framework has been established: to defeat russia without waging war against it. In this context, nothing is excluded."

According to him, putin has increased the nuclear threat due to the fact that partners continue to support Ukraine.

.@steph_sejourne : "Il y a un cadre clair qui a été fixé : mettre en échec la Russie sans faire la guerre à la Russie. Dans ce cadre-là, rien n'est exclu." #le69inter pic.twitter.com/MruV1ZpHiG — France Inter (@franceinter) March 1, 2024

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future, although there is currently no consensus among allies on this issue.

In December, the first group of Ukrainian pilots underwent basic training for F-16 flights in Great Britain.