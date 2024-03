Share:













Copied



Ukrainian pilots are practicing strikes on air, ground and sea targets on F-16 fighters. However, the transition to new aircraft types cannot happen quickly as it is a complex process.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat has stated this on the air of the United News telethon.

"The transition to F-16 cannot be quick, no matter how much we want this. And so about half a year is the shortest possible period for which you can retrain both flight personnel and ground personnel," he said.

According to him, in general, the minimum training program for F-16 is two years. Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure that as soon as possible this aircraft appeared in our sky and performed tasks. The process of pilot training continues, they are practicing tactical techniques. In particular, pilots study strikes against air and ground targets.

“It's very, very necessary. Because it is not only necessary to fly and control the airspace. You have to fight on them. And these things are now being worked out by our pilots," the spokesman for the Air Force said.

He added, aviation engineers also continue training in aircraft maintenance and armament, programming, precision weapons strikes.

"All this preparation is needed to ensure that the aircraft works as efficiently as possible in the sky, destroying air, land and sea targets. Ukraine is adapting infrastructure at certain sites so that these aircraft can be used from our airports," said Ihnat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, work continues on preparing the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine this summer, says the international coalition of air forces, which Denmark heads along with the Netherlands and the United States.

According to the American edition of CNN, the first group of Ukrainian pilots training on the F-16 in Arizona will allegedly complete training by the summer of this year.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that since Ukraine is conducting self-defense in the context of an invasion war, it has the right to attack objects in russia with the help of F-16.