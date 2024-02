Ukraine will have right to hit targets in russian territory with help of F-16 – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that since Ukraine is engaged in self-defense in the context of a war of aggression, it has the right to attack facilities in the territory of russia.

In an interview with Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty, Stoltenberg stressed that all of Ukraine's allies want the F-16 fighters to arrive as soon as possible but pointed out that the effectiveness of using the F-16 depends on well-trained pilots and maintenance personnel.

Asked about the timing of the fighter jets' deployment, Stoltenberg could not give an exact time, noting that it was necessary to listen to military experts and the readiness of the Allies.

"We should listen to military experts about when exactly we will be ready to send and deliver the F-16," the NATO Secretary General said, adding that the sooner it happens, the better.

Ukraine has joined efforts to acquire American F-16 fighter jets to counter russian air superiority. In August, the United States approved the shipment of F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands, which will take place after pilot training is completed.

Stoltenberg noted that each ally will decide for itself whether to provide Ukraine with F-16s, taking into account different political positions. However, he emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine is an act of aggression and that Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including striking russia's legitimate military targets outside its borders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), commenting on media reports, said that the action plan for the transfer of F-16s exists and is being implemented, but the exact dates of the aircraft's arrival are currently unknown.

According to the American edition of CNN, the first group of Ukrainian pilots undergoing F-16 training in Arizona will allegedly complete their training by the summer of this year.