Work continues on preparing the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine this summer, says the international coalition of air forces, which Denmark heads with the Netherlands and the United States.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Denmark on Thursday, February 22.

The first Danish F-16 fighters are expected to be handed over to Ukraine this summer. The international coalition of air forces, led by Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States, coordinates F-16 exercises and preparations for the transfer of the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

"It is difficult to set a fixed schedule for the transfer of F-16 fighters, since there are several conditions that must be met before Ukraine can use the transferred aircraft. However, I informed the conciliation commission that we are now working to ensure that everything goes smoothly this summer, when we expect that we will be able to transfer the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine if the preparation goes according to plan," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The final transfer of the first F-16 aircraft depends on the training of Ukrainian pilots and support personnel, as well as on logistics and infrastructure in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 29, Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of Ukraine, said that F-16 aircraft will help Ukraine with the interception of cruise missiles and drones.

On February 5, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced the transfer of additional F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

On February 22, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would have the right to hit targets in the territory of the russian federation with the help of F-16s.