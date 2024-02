Share:













Today, February 29, a fire was recorded in the waters of the Sea of Azov on one of the boats of the coast guard of the border service of the FSB of the aggressor country of the russian federation.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

So, it is reported that the fire engulfed the wheelhouse of the russian vessel. The enemy suffered losses in the number of five invaders.

The crew of the boat urgently requested an evacuation group.

It is noted that the causes of the fire on the boat of the aggressor state of russia, as well as the nature of the enemy's losses, are being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, February 29, a fire occurred in St. Petersburg on the Yermak icebreaker, which was in a port in the Kirov district. Propaganda Telegram channels noted that the fire on the icebreaker occurred during a speech by dictator vladimir putin about the greatness of russia.

It was also reported that on the night of February 24, a fire broke out in the Lipetsk Region of the terrorist country of russia on the territory of the Novolipetsk Steel plant (NLMK). One of the workshops got on fire.

Besides, a fire broke out in Izhevsk in the russian federation on February 17 at an industrial facility where drones could be produced.