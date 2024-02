Ukrnafta will pay twice as much dividends for 2023 as for all previous 10 years

Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company, will pay more than UAH 8 billion of dividends for 2023, which is twice as much as in all the previous 10 years.

This is stated in the message of Ukrnafta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrnafta paid UAH 3.9 billion in dividends to the state budget. This is the first part of the payments. In total, more than UAH 8 billion will be paid in accordance with the schedule. This is twice as much as the total for the 10 previous years," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrnafta increased oil production with condensate by 3% to 1.41 million tons compared to 2022.

In November 2022, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Ukrtatnafta, and Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) were alienated into state ownership for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.