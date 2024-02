Syrskyi visits AFU command posts near Avdiyivka and Kurakhove. What is the situation in these areas of the fro

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which are restraining the advance of russian troops in the Avdiyivka and Kurakhove axes.

The Commander-in-Chief announced this on his official Facebook page.

According to Syrskyi, units of the Ukrainian military on these areas of the front are fighting fierce battles with the overwhelming forces of the enemy.

"The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment, while at the same time persistently continuing to attack our positions, sometimes succeeding in individual areas," the message reads.

The Commander-in-Chief said that his task is to effectively use the combat capabilities of Ukrainian units to cause maximum losses to the occupiers, as well as to maintain occupied positions and regain control over previously lost ones.

Syrskyi emphasized that in order to strengthen the defense in the most threatening directions, a competent distribution of reserves is necessary.

Commenting on his meeting with unit commanders, the Commander-in-Chief said that he paid special attention to the organization of work at control points, the timeliness of decision-making and maintaining cooperation between units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 28, the command of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the unit was able to knock out the russians who were entrenched on the territory of Krasnohorivka.

At the same time, on February 27, it became known that the Defense Forces of Ukraine withdrew from the settlements of Stepove and Sieverne, which are located west of Avdiyivka.

And before that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian military retreated from the village of Lastochkyne.