The audit of the Ministry of Defense revealed groundless payments of UAH 187 million to servicemen.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The auditors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine established that individual servicemen were unjustifiably paid additional monetary remuneration. In fact, a number of servicemen were stationed at permanent deployment points and performed functional duties not related to the conduct of hostilities, but received combat allowances. This is about the facts of identifying the relevant orders in military units in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Poltava Regions. A total of such violations was established for the total amount of UAH 186.6 million," the message reads.

It is noted that according to the decisions of the Minister of Defense, all the materials of the audits were transferred to the law enforcement agencies to establish the degree of guilt of the officials and to compensate the damages caused to the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2023, the Ministry of Defense announced that it was increasing the list of servicemen who receive additional remuneration.

On June 28, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada, after a long discussion, adopted the law on additional payments to the military, which, in particular, stipulates that military personnel will be paid additional remuneration in the amount from UAH 30,000 to UAH 100,000 per month.