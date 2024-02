Share:













The russian ships were forced to move along the territory of the Republic of Turkey when they went to escort their ships from the Bosphorus.

The spokesperson of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said this on the air of the telethon.

"Recently there was an interesting case when they went with two naval units to escort their ships from the Bosphorus, it does not happen often, once a month, but at some point they turned around and went back. It is difficult to say why this happened, maybe they received information about the danger," he said.

According to the speaker, it became unusual that these vessels were forced to move along the territory of the Republic of Turkey, "actually hiding in its territorial waters."

"That is, not by a shorter route, not by the one they usually use - but they left the sea and ran to different corners," he stated.

Pletenchuk added that this situation indicates that "the trend is positive for us."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the destruction of the Ivanovets missile boat put the russian military at a standstill in the Black Sea, so they have now reduced the activity of their ships and are developing a plan for how to proceed.

The russian military boat Ivanovets was destroyed with the help of MAGURA V5 naval drones, which were controlled by the drone unit of the 13th group of the Defense Intelligence.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of the Ivanovets boat, captured by the cameras of marine drones.