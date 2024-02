The russian military boat Ivanovets was destroyed with the help of MAGURA V5 marine drones, which were led by the drone unit of the 13th group of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov has stated this, The War Zone reports.

"During special (active) events from January 31 to February 1, the department planned and destroyed the Ivanovets on the Donuzlav Lake raid," Budanov said.

The attack was carried out by several drones. Six of them hit the hull of the ship. The ship could not withstand the blows and capsized to the stern. It quickly filled with water from the damage and sank.

The russians tried to conduct a rescue operation. Nevertheless, according to the Defense Intelligence, it was not successful.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the destruction of the Ivanovets boat of the russians was a rather significant loss, because only three such boats were in service with the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence published footage of the destruction of the Ivanovets boat, shot on cameras of naval drones.

In Ukraine, a special brigade of the Navy was created from kamikaze boats. They are armed with a Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus (MAGURA) of the V-type. This is a Ukrainian development.