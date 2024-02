Albania to open its embassy in Kyiv soon - Kuleba

The Republic of Albania plans to open its embassy in Kyiv soon. This will strengthen bilateral ties between the countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has written this on X.

Thus, he said that during the first visit to friendly Albania he met with his colleague Igli Hasani and thanked Albania for its strong support and solidarity with Ukraine.

"We identified ways to strengthen defense cooperation, with a particular emphasis on artillery ammunition. Albania plans to open its embassy in Kyiv soon. I greatly appreciate this decision, which will significantly boost our bilateral ties,” it said.

In addition, Kuleba thanked Albania for its readiness to join the Core Group for the creation of a Special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

"We also noted our effective cooperation within international organizations," the Ukrainian minister added.

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, February 28, is on a visit to Tirana (Albania) to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and Albania.